Prince William County police are investigating a bomb threat made against a Jewish temple in Woodbridge over the weekend.
On Friday, Aug. 21, at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to Congregation Ner Shalom, located at 14010 Spriggs Road, to investigate a threatening message that was reported to have been left on the temple’s voicemail earlier that evening, according to a Prince William County police news release.
The investigation revealed the message included inappropriate language and the threat of a bomb.
A police K-9 responded and searched the area, but no bombs were located. At this time, the threat appears to be isolated to this place of worship, the release said.
The investigation continues.
