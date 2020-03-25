Police are looking for three men who were spotted trying to break into Minnieville Elementary School from the roof at about 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
The investigation revealed that three unknown male suspects climbed onto the top of the building and attempted to enter through a door on the roof.
The suspects eventually left the area after they were confronted by a school security resident as they were trying to gain access to locked sheds on the property, according to a police news release.
No entry was made into the school and no property was reported missing, according to police.
Police are searching for three black males between the ages of 16 and 21 in connection with the incident.
One was described as heavy set with a black afro, red shirt and blue shorts. The second was light-skinned and heavy set, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt tied to him and blue shorts. The third had a muscular build, no shirt and red track-style pants with a white stripe, police said.
Like all Prince William County schools, Minnieville Elementary has been closed since Friday, March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.