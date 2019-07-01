Police are investigating after a suspected shoplifter brandished a weapon at the Target store in Woodbridge Sunday afternoon, Prince William County police said.
On Sunday, June 30, at 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the Target at 2460 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge to investigate a reported robbery, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police said an unknown man attempted to leave the store with items he had not paid for and was confront by the store’s loss prevention officer.
The man “resisted” and dropped the items before walking out of the store, police said.
Police said the suspect then removed a pistol from his backpack, re-entered the store and “brandished the weapon towards the loss prevention officer before picking up the items he had dropped” and running away, toward Telegraph Road, Carr said in the news release. Video surveillance recorded the incident, according to the police news release.
Police search the area with a K-9 unit and the Fairfax police helicopter, but did not locate the suspect, according to the news release. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
The suspect is described as Asian, between 18 and 23 years old, with short black hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black athletic shorts and white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.
