Prince William County police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a Woodbridge furniture store Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 9:33 a.m., officers responded to the Ashley Furniture Home Store, 14270 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, to investigate a robbery, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Store employees told police that an unknown man “entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money,” according to the news release.
The man took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business.
Officers searched the area with a police K-9 unit and the Fairfax County police helicopter, but did not locate the suspect, according to the news release.
No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
The suspect is described as black, about 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches, 200 pounds and muscular. He was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes, and a dark-colored baseball cap.
