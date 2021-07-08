You have permission to edit this article.
Police investigate armed robberies in Manassas, Woodbridge

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

Prince William County police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection with two unrelated armed robberies that took place on Wednesday in Manassas and Woodbridge. 

Prince William police responded to the Westgate Apartments at the 10100 block of Portsmouth Road in Manassas at 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, to investigate a home invasion Wednesday afternoon, according to a Thursday police report. 

Police said the residents of the apartment reported to police that four men forced their way into the apartment when a resident opened the door after hearing a knock. During the encounter, the suspects brandished firearms, assaulted an 18-year-old man and took a cell phone, shoes and money before leaving the residence, police spokesman Adam Beard said in a press release. 

The victim reported minor injuries, Beard said. 

Police are searching for four suspects in connection with the incident: one 20-year-old white male, two black males between the ages of 20 and 25, and a black male whose age was not specified in the police report. 

About three hours later, at 9:30 p.m., Prince William police responded to the 2800 block of Beachtree Lane in Woodbridge to investigate an unrelated armed robbery. 

Beard said the victim, a 19-year-old man, reported to police that he and an acquaintance were approached by an unknown man who brandished a firearm. The man then struck the victim with the firearm and demanded the victim's property before fleeing the area on foot with the victim’s jewelry, phone and bag, Beard said in a press release.  

The victim reported minor injuries, Beard said, and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. Police are searching for a black male in connection with the robbery. 

