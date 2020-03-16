Police are investigating after a woman reported that a person in a vehicle next to hers fired several gunshots into her car late Friday morning as she waited to turn into a parking lot from U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the 14400 block of U.S. 1 in Woodbridge at 11:54 a.m. Friday, March 13, to investigate a report of a destruction to property, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The victim, a 41-year-old woman, told police she was waiting to turn into Prince William Plaza from U.S. 1 when a person in a Chevrolet SUV next to her vehicle brandished a firearm out of the rear passenger window, Carr said in a news release.
Before the woman could turn, the person "fired several rounds from the firearm towards her vehicle,” Carr said.
The suspect’s vehicle turned into a parking lot, and the victim was able to drive away. No injuries were reported, Carr said.
The victim contacted the police and reported damage to her vehicle’s windshield.
Officers searched the area for the suspect's vehicle, but did not locate it, Carr said.
