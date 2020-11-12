Prince William police are investigating after two young adults told police they were sitting inside their parked vehicle in a Lake Ridge subdivision Wednesday night when someone drove up and started shooting.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Inglebrook Drive, a residential area near Clipper Drive and Old Bridge Road, at 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, after a 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman told police they were sitting inside their parked vehicle when the driver of a light-colored BMW approached, slowed down, brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking their vehicle, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
No injuries were reported. The suspect vehicle fled toward Clipper Drive prior to police being contacted. Officers investigating found shell casings in the street near the victims’ vehicle, Carr said in a news release.
The incident “does not appear to be random” and remains under investigation, Carr said in the release.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.