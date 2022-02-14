Police investigate after Lake Ridge woman’s body found in the Occoquan Reservoir

Prince William County police are investigating after the body of a 58-year-old Lake Ridge woman was found Saturday afternoon in an inlet of the Occoquan Reservoir. No foul play is suspected, however, said Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police responded to the inlet behind a residence in the 11500 block of Nellings Place, a residential area off Springwoods Drive in Lake Ridge, at 2:26 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 to investigate after a caller reported they had not heard from a family member that day, Carr said in a new release.
After checking the person’s home, something was observed floating in the water. A nearby boater confirmed that a body was discovered in the water, the release said.
Members of the police department’s underwater search & rescue team removed the body, and rescue personnel responded and pronounced the woman, later identified as Tammy Parlett McBride, 58, of Lake Ridge, deceased at the scene, the release said.
The remains were transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy and to determine a cause of death. The investigation continues, Carr said.
