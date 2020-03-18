A boy under the age of 18 was shot and wounded in Woodbridge Wednesday night, and police have yet to find the shooter, according to Prince William County police.
The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Florida Avenue in Woodbridge. Officers have not yet reported the time at which the shooting occurred.
The victim, whose age has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The incident "appears to be isolated," police said in a social media post.
This is a developing story. Stay with princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
