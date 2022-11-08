Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a tent in which he lived in a wooded area near Interstate 95 and Prince William Parkway, according to police.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Research Court in Woodbridge at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, after a caller reported that they had checked on the man’s camping spot after not being able to reach him via phone.
The caller found the man lying unconscious inside the tent, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The tent was located in a wooded area behind the Marriott Residence Inn and beside the I-95 ramp near Prince William Parkway.
Upon finding the man unconscious, the caller immediately called 911, and emergency crews responded and pronounced the man dead, Carr said in a news release.
The man’s body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Manassas for an autopsy and to determine a cause of death. No foul play is suspected. The man will be identified once his family is notified. The investigation continues, the release said.
