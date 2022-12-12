A person was found dead Friday, Dec. 9 in a tent in a Woodbridge homeless camp. There were no signs of trauma, and no foul play is suspected. The person is at least the second to die in an area homeless camp this fall, according to police reports.
Police were called to the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road, near the OmniRide bus station, at 11:37 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 to assist the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue with an unconscious individual. Staff with the Prince William County Department of Community Services called 911 after finding the body inside a tent in a nearby wooded area, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr.
The body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Manassas for an autopsy. The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin have been notified, Carr said in a news release.
The incident marks at least the second death in an area homeless camp this fall. A homeless man was found dead on Sunday, Nov. 6 in a tent where he lived between the Marriott Residence Inn and the I-95 ramp near Prince William Parkway, also in Woodbridge.
