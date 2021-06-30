Police investigate after 5 vehicles found marked with swastika symbols in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are investigating after swastika symbols and other “inappropriate language” were found drawn on the license plates of five vehicles parked in a Woodbridge residential area.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Aetna Springs Road, a neighborhood of single-family homes near Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway, at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, June 28 to investigate a report of vandalism.
The investigation revealed that between Saturday, June 26 and Monday, June 28, vandals marked the license plates of five different vehicles with swastika symbols and offensive words, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a police spokeswoman.
The markings did not contain threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood. The drawings were removed without causing permanent damage, Carr said in a release.
Detectives are investigating all possible motives as the investigation continues, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident listed is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
