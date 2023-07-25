Prince William County police are continuing to investigate after a 17-year-old male was shot in the hand Saturday evening at the Woodbridge Station Apartments. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police.
The teen victim was found at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he told police that the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental. However, “evidence at the scene and witness accounts refute the juvenile’s claim,” according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesperson.
Officers arrived at Woodbridge Station Apartments, located in the 13600 block of Wasp Way off Eisenhower Circle, at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 and found shell casings and blood trails at the scene, Perok said in a news release.
Footage from surveillance cameras near the scene show the victim walking with a second unknown individual before they both went into a white SUV and left. Detectives are still trying to identify the other person as the investigation continues, the release said.
