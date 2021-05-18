Police investigate after 10 area businesses are hit by overnight burglars

Area police are investigating after at least 10 area retail business in Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William counties were hit by overnight burglars over the past week.
In nearly all of the incidents, thieves used rocks to break glass front doors or windows to gain entry and then stole cash registers, cash and other items. The incidents are being investigated by police and sheriff’s offices from all three jurisdictions for any possible ties, officials said.
“We are working with other agencies in the region to determine if there are similar cases that are possibly connected,” said Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Six burglaries were reported in Fauquier and Prince William counties on Friday, May 14, and were believed to have occurred in the early hours of the morning. Another four were reported in Loudoun County on Monday, May 10 and Monday, May 17.
In Fauquier County, Drum & Strum in Warrenton, and Cinco de Mayo and Ceasar’s Pizza, both in Bealeton, were burglarized during that time, police said.
Surveillance cameras at Cinco de Mayo on Remington Road show three suspects removing a cash register from the business after they threw a rock through the glass in the front door. Fauquier County Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene and found the damage to the building. The investigation of that break in is ongoing.
Around the same time, glass was also broken at the Little Caesars Pizza on Marsh Road in Bealeton, although police say they do not believe anyone entered the business.
Earlier Friday, the Warrenton Police Department responded to a burglary at Drum & Strum Music Center, at 102 Main St. in Warrenton. When officers arrived, they found that the front door glass had been shattered with a large rock, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the Warrenton Police Department.
Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that a cash box, banjo and a laptop were also reported missing, officials said.
Burglaries reported in Prince William, Loudoun
Also on Friday, May 14, three similar commercial burglaries were reported in Prince William County -- at Comics and Gaming, Inc. and the Glass City Tobacco Store, both in Gainesville, and at the Nokesville Superette in Nokesville.
Officers responded at about 8 a.m. Friday, May 14, to Comics and Gaming, Inc., in the 7500 block of Gardner Park Place in Gainesville to find that a rock was used to force entry into the business and that a cash register was missing, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.
While investigating, officers observed that the front glass door to a nearby business, the Glass City Tobacco Store, was also damaged. Video surveillance footage from Glass City revealed that at approximately 2:40 a.m., two unknown men used a large rock to shatter the front door to make entry into the business, Carr said in a news release.
The suspects are seen grabbing the cash registers and fleeing the area. There is no suspect description at this time, the release said.
At about 7:47 a.m. on that same morning, officers responded to the Nokesville Superette, 13051 Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville to investigate a burglary.
The manager of the store told police that when he arrived that morning he observed damage to the front glass door. The investigation revealed that a rock was thrown through the glass door to force entry into the store sometime between 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 and 7:40 a.m. on May 14. Cash registers were reported missing, the release said.
Four similar overnight burglaries were reported in Loudoun County, three of them during the early morning hours of Monday, May 10. According to a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Purcellville Pharmacy, the Purcellville Cleaners and the Hamilton C Store were all forcibly entered in the early morning hours, between 4 and 5:30 a.m.
In all three incidents, the stores’ glass doors were damaged to gain entry. In some of the cases cash was taken.
On Monday, May 17, at approximately 3:03 a.m., Leesburg Police Department officers were dispatched to a shopping center at 108 South St. SE for a glass break alarm. Officers noticed that the front glass door of a business was shattered. Several items in the business were disturbed and a small amount of cash was taken.
All incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
