Police investigate 2 morning burglaries over the weekend in Woodbridge

Prince William County Police are looking for suspects in two morning burglaries that occurred over the weekend in Woodbridge.
Officers responded at about 9:42 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, to reports that a masked man entered VA Smoke Shop, 1410 Old Bridge Road, and allegedly smashed the front window with a baseball bat, a witness told police.
Video surveillance footage showed the suspect taking merchandise before an alarm was triggered and the suspect fled on foot, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
At about 7:32 a.m. the following morning, Sunday, Feb. 20, officers responded to a reported home invasion on the 2800 block of Gloucester Court in Woodbridge. Two armed men in masks allegedly entered the residence through the unlocked front door and searched an upstairs bedroom for one of the home’s occupants, Carr said in a news release.
The suspects were inside the home briefly before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken, the release said.
Police subsequently searched the area with helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police but were unable to locate the suspects. The two suspects were described as Hispanic men, around 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing dark-colored clothing, the release said.
The incident does not appear to be random and remains under investigation. Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.