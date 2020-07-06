Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.
Officers responded to the jail, at 9320 Lee Ave. in Manassas, at 3:54 a.m. Saturday, July 4, to investigate the death, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police said that an inmate, identified as Fernando Rodriguez Galvan, 25, of Woodbridge, was alone in his cell and apparently suffered a medical emergency, Carr said in the news release.
The jail’s medical staff located Rodriguez Galvan during a cell check about 3:50 a.m. and provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived, police said. Rodriguez Galvan was pronounced dead at the ADC. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and toxicology results, which are pending, police said.
No foul play is suspected.
Rodriguez Galvan, 25, of Woodbridge, had been arrested on June 4 and was being held at the jail on charges stemming from a domestic altercation and later assaults on law enforcement and medical staff, according to the police news release.
The death investigation continues.
