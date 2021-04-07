Police: Illinois man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle crash on I-95

Virginia State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 95 just north of Prince William County as Lorrence M. Thompson, 30, of Calumet City, Illinois.
Thompson’s motorcycle was twice clocked by state police traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 495 before it headed south on I-95 and struck the rear of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck at the 162 mile marker at about 10: 30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, according to Shelby Crouch, a Virginia State Police spokesperson
Thompson was ejected from his motorcycle upon impact and died at the scene, Crouch said in a news release.
The crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 and caused a backup of at least 5 miles, state police said at the time of the crash.
Thompson’s motorcycle was clocked by state police at 9:01 a.m. Sunday on I-495 traveling 124 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone. The trooper pulled in behind the motorcycle and activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. But the motorcycle sped away even faster and a pursuit was initiated. As the motorcycle approached the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, the trooper terminated the pursuit, the news release stated.
At 10:22 a.m., the same trooper was running radar again on I-495 when the same motorcycle passed by at an excessive rate of speed. The trooper activated his lights and sirens to again attempt to stop the vehicle. But the motorcycle sped away and took the I-95 south exit, the release stated.
When the troopers observed the motorcycle "splitting the lanes" at a high rate of speed between vehicles in the southbound lanes of I-95, the troopers terminated their pursuit of the motorcycle.
At 10:30 a.m., state police received a call of a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 162 mile marker. When troopers arrived on scene, they recognized the motorcycle as the one pursued earlier, the release stated.
Based on witness statements, the motorcycle rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the vehicle and the motorcycle to catch fire.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported for treatment of minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
