UPDATED: Police have identified a truck driver who died Monday, April 11 after his tractor-trailer became engulfed in flames on eastbound Interstate 66 as a 55-year-old Texas man.
Christopher B. Byrd, 55, of Lancaster, Texas, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelby Crouch, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police.
Byrd was driving a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-66 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck the jersey wall at about 8:48 a.m. on Monday, April 11. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire, Shelby said in a news release.
No other vehicles were involved. Byrd was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
The incident shut down the eastbound lanes on I-66 for several hours, as traffic was diverted onto service lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.