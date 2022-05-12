Prince William County police announced a $5,000 reward Thursday morning for information leading to the arrests of two suspects – a 20-year-old Gainesville man and a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday morning outside a Gainesville apartment complex that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Montclair man.
Michael Arthur, 18, of Widewater Drive in Montclair, died Sunday, May 8, at an area hospital from gunshot wounds he suffered during an altercation outside the Somerset Point Aparments, located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville. Arthur was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead, police said in an earlier news release.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:58 a.m. Sunday, May 8, and located the scene of the altercation, but not the suspects. Police believe the shooting was drug related and was not random, Perok said in a Thursday, May 12 interview.
On Tuesday, May 10, Prince William County police identified the two suspects as Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, 20, of the 7500 block of Equinox Court in Gainesville, and Keyontae Glenell Newman, 16, of the 1400 block of Oriskany Way in Woodbridge.
Police shared their names and pictures Thursday after warrants were issued for their arrests on second-degree murder and other charges. Police received permission from the Prince William County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to release Newman’s name and photo even though he is a juvenile, Perok said in the news release.
Efforts to find both suspects have so far been unsuccessful, Perok said.
The Prince William County Police Department is offering up to a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspects, both of whom "should be considered armed and dangerous," the release said.
Coleman, 20, of Gainesville, is described as a Black male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for 2nd degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the release said.
Newman, 16, of Woodbridge, is described as a Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for 2nd degree murder, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Coleman or Newman is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
