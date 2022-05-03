Prince William County police have identified a 23-year-old Dumfries man as a suspect in a shooting during youth football games over the weekend and are offering a $1,000 award for information leading in his arrest.
Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Isaiah Malik Gordon, 23, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a spokeswoman for Prince William County Police.
Attempts to locate Gordon have so far been unsuccessful. Gordon lives in the 16600 block of Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries, Carr said in a news release issued at about noon on Tuesday, May 3.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip, the release said.
Gordon is described as a Black male with a medium complexion who is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the release said.
Gordon is wanted on several charges in connection with the shooting, including two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of possession of firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds.
Gunshots rang out on the athletic fields behind Benton Middle School, located at 7411 Hoadly Road in Manassas, at about 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.
The shooting occurred during a verbal exchange among three men that escalated. One of the men pulled out a firearm and started firing, hitting two men, a 24-year-old and 33-year-old. The 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital via a helicopter, according to an earlier news release.
The other man suffered non-life-threatening injures and was taken to the hospital from the scene.
The shooting sparked chaos on the fields with parents and kids rushing from the fields toward the parking lot. No one else was injured during the shooting, however.
