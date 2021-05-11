Police identify pedestrian killed on Minnieville Road as Woodbridge man, 56

Prince William County police have identified a pedestrian who died Thursday, May 6 after being struck by a vehicle on Minnieville Road as Robin Rapheal Miller, 56, of Woodbridge.
Police were called to the area of Minnieville Road and Noblewood Plaza, near the intersection of Prince William Parkway, at 8:07 p.m. on May 6 to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Minnieville Road when the vehicle struck Miller near the intersection with Noblewood Plaza, Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department said in a news release.
Investigators determined Miller was walking within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, at the time of the collision, the release said.
Miller was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. The striking vehicle remained on scene, and the driver, a 29-year-old Woodbridge man, was not injured, the release said.
Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the incident, the release said.
How heartbreaking. I really hope the pedestrian’s health insurance will cover the therapy costs for that poor driver. One man broke the law in such a careless and reckless way, ending his life in the process and causing not only physical damage to someone’s property, but also potential untold phycological damage to them.
