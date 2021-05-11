You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify pedestrian killed on Minnieville Road as Woodbridge man, 56

  • Updated
  • 1
new generic police lights 1

Prince William County police have identified a pedestrian who died Thursday, May 6 after being struck by a vehicle on Minnieville Road as Robin Rapheal Miller, 56, of Woodbridge.

Police were called to the area of Minnieville Road and Noblewood Plaza, near the intersection of Prince William Parkway, at 8:07 p.m. on May 6 to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Minnieville Road when the vehicle struck Miller near the intersection with Noblewood Plaza, Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators determined Miller was walking within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, at the time of the collision, the release said.

Miller was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. The striking vehicle remained on scene, and the driver, a 29-year-old Woodbridge man, was not injured, the release said.

Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the incident, the release said.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Timberrjack
Timberrjack

How heartbreaking. I really hope the pedestrian’s health insurance will cover the therapy costs for that poor driver. One man broke the law in such a careless and reckless way, ending his life in the process and causing not only physical damage to someone’s property, but also potential untold phycological damage to them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters