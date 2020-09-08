The body of man found Monday in Quantico Creek in Dumfries has been identified as that of Charles Leon Bryant III, 35, also of Dumfries.
Bryant’s remains were recovered at 10:24 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, near the intersection of Old Triangle Road and Milroy Drive. A caller reported they were fishing in the area and observed a body in the creek. Fire and rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the man deceased, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Police do not suspect foul play at this time, Perok said Tuesday.
Bryant was reported missing by family members to Prince William County police on Sunday, Sept. 6, “after he was not heard from in a few days,” Perok said in a news release.
“The man was not considered endangered at the time of the report,” Perok said.
The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death. More information will be released when available, the release said.
