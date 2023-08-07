Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Woodbridge over the weekend as a 33-year-old Maryland man.
Jesse Edwardo Marroquin Cordon, of Brentwood, Maryland, died Saturday, Aug. 5, after he was stabbed outside a home near the 800 block of Fulton Place near the Belmont Bay area of Woodbridge, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police spokesperson.
Officers responded to the home at 10:24 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, to investigate a stabbing and found the victim had collapsed in the backyard. Officers attempted to provide first aid, but Cordon was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said in an news release.
The police investigation determined Cordon and an acquaintance, later identified as Heriberto Valdez, 24, of Woodbridge, who was later arrested, were involved in an altercation outside the home that escalated physically.
During the fight, Valdez allegedly stabbed the Cordon before chasing him to the backyard, the release said.
Valdez remained at the home and was arrested without incident, Perok said.
Valdez was arrested and charged with murder and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident. Valdez was being held without bond Monday before an arraignment hearing scheduled for Monday morning.
