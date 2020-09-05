One person was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 involving a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
At 10:11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, state troopers responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 161 mile marker near the Occoquan Bridge in Prince William County, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle. Two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. There was one confirmed fatality, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation. More information will be published when we get it. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.