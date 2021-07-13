Police: Hourslong standoff in Lake Jackson area ends with 1 arrest

An hourslong barricade incident that began just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning ended at about 5 p.m. with one arrest, according to Prince William County police.
Several police officers, including many in tactical gear, had been positioned outside a home in the 8100 block of Hillcrest Drive in response to a call for a domestic disturbance. The incident forced the closure of Lake Jackson Drive between Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road for several hours.
At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, Prince William police announced that an arrest had been made in the incident and that they were preparing to leave the area. The road had reopened by about an hour after the announcement, which was made via the police department's Twitter page.
No additional details were reported. The tweet said more information would be forthcoming.
Police initially responded to the home at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman, said earlier in the day.
The situation was contained to the residence and there was “no active threat to the community,” Perok said at about 1:30 p.m.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
