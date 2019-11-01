Police are still looking for a driver who crashed his sedan into the back of a Prince William County school bus in Gainesville Friday morning, resulting in minor injuries suffered by some Patriot High School students aboard the bus, according to Prince William County police.
The wreck was reported at 6:43 a.m. at the intersection of Va. 29 and Somerset Crossing in Gainesville on Friday, Nov. 1, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The driver of the car fled on foot, and police are working to identify him, Perok said in an email.
Six students complained of minor injuries after arriving at Patriot High School. One student was transported to the hospital due to knee pain, Diana Gulotta, Prince William County schools spokeswoman, confirmed in an email.
