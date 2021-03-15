You have permission to edit this article.
Police: Haymarket man, 43, dies after motorcycle crash in Catharpin

  Updated
A 43-year-old Haymarket man died Sunday from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle motorcycle cash in Catharpin, according to Prince William County police.

Police responded to the area of Catharpin and Sudley roads at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, and found the operator of a 2008 Harley Davidson Night Train motorcycle was thrown from his bike after striking a tree, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

The police investigation determined the man was traveling north on the Catharpin Road, approaching Sudley Road, when he ran a posted stop sign and crossed Sudley Road before striking an embankment and a tree on the opposite side of the intersection, Perok said in a news release.

The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, which came off after he struck the tree. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, the release said. 

The deceased was identified as Chad Eldridge Caldwell, 43, of Haymarket, the release said.

The investigation continues, the release said. 

