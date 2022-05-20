A handgun was confiscated from a student at Potomac High School Thursday morning after another student saw the weapon and reported it to school staff, according to Prince William County police.
The weapon was spotted at about 8:20 a.m. and confiscated about 30 minutes later by a member of Potomac High School’s security team, according to an email from school administrators obtained by the Prince William Times.
The gun was brought to school by a 15-year-old male student. The student was quickly identified by the school’s security team, which located the student and determined he had a handgun and “other inappropriate items” in his possession. The weapon was secured, and the student was detained, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The incident is still under investigation, but charges are pending, Perok said.
Potomac High School Principal Brandon Boles notified Potomac High School parents about the incident in an email, saying the gun was “dealt with promptly and effectively, thanks to someone sharing concerning information.”
Boles reminded parents to encourage their children to report such items to police immediately.
“Please take the opportunity to remind your child that the actual or suspected presence of any weapon should always be reported to an adult immediately," Boles wrote.
Potomac High School is located at 3401 Panther Drive in Dumfries.
