A teenage boy was robbed of his cell phone at the Potomac Mills mall Tuesday by a group of girls armed with perfume, according to police.
Police officer responded to the Victoria’s Secret store inside the mall at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, to investigate a reported strong-arm robbery.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy, told police six unknown girls, all juveniles, approached him while he was talking on his phone. During the encounter, the girls sprayed him with perfume and then stole his cell phone, according to a Prince William County Police Department news release.
The girls fled the area on foot toward the parking lot. No injuries were reported.
The victim could not provide a detailed description of the suspects except to say they appeared to be Hispanic, police said.
