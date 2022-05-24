Woodbridge shooting site girl shot

A basketball and first aid supplies remained on a sidewalk outside a Woodbridge apartment complex where a young girl was shot and injured Tuesday, May 24. 

 By John Calhoun

A girl was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Woodbridge, according to police.

Information is still very limited, but Prince William County police are reporting via social media that they are investigating a shooting in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace involving the a "juvenile female" who was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The shooting happened in a residential area east of U.S. 1 and off Vantage and Forest Grove drives in Woodbridge.

location of shooting involving 9-year-old girl

There's no word yet on whether police have identified a suspect or made an arrest.

The is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

