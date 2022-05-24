A girl was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Woodbridge, according to police.
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge – Officers are investigating a shooting in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace. One juvenile female was taken to an area hospital with injuries. Area residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/PPAA5a9mG7— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 24, 2022
Information is still very limited, but Prince William County police are reporting via social media that they are investigating a shooting in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace involving the a "juvenile female" who was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
The shooting happened in a residential area east of U.S. 1 and off Vantage and Forest Grove drives in Woodbridge.
There's no word yet on whether police have identified a suspect or made an arrest.
The is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
