Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl Thursday morning after he picked her up in the vicinity of Prince William Parkway and Hoadly Road in Manassas.
Police are sharing a photo of the man’s pickup truck, which was taken by the girl after he dropped her off. The vehicle appears to be a Ford F-350, model year between 2010 and 2015, with two-tone maroon and tan paint, a silver plow on the front and a large salter in the bed.
The suspect is described only as a Hispanic man with black hair wearing a white T-shirt, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road in Manassas at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 to investigate after the girl reported that her bike was stolen. Upon further questioning by police, the girl said the man had also sexually assaulted her, Perok said in a news release.
The police investigation revealed the girl was riding her bike in the area of Hoadly Road and the Prince William Parkway when she stopped because of the weather and exhaustion.
At that point, a red truck occupied by only the suspect pulled up next to the girl and offered her a ride. The girl agreed, and the man loaded the bike in the bed of the truck before proceeding to drive away with the victim in the passenger seat, the release said.
The man continued a short distance to where he then proceeded to sexually assault the victim in a nearby parking lot. After the assault, the victim exited the vehicle, and the suspect drove off with the girl’s bike still in the bed of the truck.
The girl was able to take a photo of the truck before the suspect drove away, the release said.
The girl’s bike is described as a teal-colored Huffy mountain-style bicycle.
Anyone with information regarding the truck or the suspect is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the incident took place on Wednesday. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Times regrets the error.
