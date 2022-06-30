A 22-year-old Georgia man remains behind bars after police arrested him Thursday in connection with the rape of a female guest staying at a Manassas hotel, according to Prince William County police.
Officers arrived at the Red Roof Inn, located at 10610 Automotive Drive in Manassas, at 1:09 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, to investigate a sexual assault that occurred after a 35-year-old woman who was staying at the hotel was approached by a man who was not known to her but asked to use the restroom in her hotel room. The woman was outside a room at the hotel when the encounter occurred, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The two entered the woman’s hotel room, and while inside the room, the man held her down and grabbed her neck before sexually assaulting her. After the assault, the man then left the room, Carr said in a news release.
The victim contacted an acquaintance who notified the police. The victim was treated at a local hospital. During the investigation, detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau identified the suspect and determined he was also staying at the Red Roof Inn.
When police arrived at the hotel on Thursday, June 30, to arrest the man, he attempted to run away and allegedly refused to follow the officers’ commands. After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody.
Following the investigation, Freddie Usiel Miranda, 22, of Willacoochee, Georgia, was arrested and charged with rape and obstruction of justice in connection with the incident. He was being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center pending a court hearing, the release said.
