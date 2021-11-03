Police: Gainesville man fatally stabbed in domestic incident

Prince William County police have arrested two 18-year-olds in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man that occurred in Gainesville early Wednesday morning during an apparent domestic dispute.
Officers responded to a house in the 15100 block of Santander Drive at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 to investigate and found a man lying on the floor suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, according to police spokesperson Master Officer Renee Carr.
Police provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, Carr said.
The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Lionel Brown, 40, of Gainesville, and a family member had been involved in a verbal altercation over the phone earlier that evening. The accused overheard the altercation and went to the residence to confront the victim with a knife where the physical altercation ensued, resulting in the victim being fatally stabbed. Eventually, the parties separated, and the accused fled the home with the family member, Carr said.
Officers located the accused and the family member at a nearby residence where they were detained without incident, Carr said.
Dajuan Amant’e Sandlain, 18, of Gainesville, is being charged with murder and is held without bond. Laila Hallie Brown, 18, of Gainesville, is charged with “accessory after the fact” and is also held without bond.
Police did not report how Laila Brown and Lionel Brown are related, but reported they share the same address.
