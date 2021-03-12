You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Gainesville man, 44, killed in motorcycle crash on Prince William Parkway

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

A 44-year-old Gainesville man was killed Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle on Prince William Parkway and struck a vehicle in the oncoming lanes, according to Prince William County police.

Officers were called to the area of Prince William Parkway and Hynson Drive in Manassas at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.

They found that a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling east on the Prince William Parkway, approaching Hynson Drive, when the driver lost control, ran into the center median and then struck a 2016 Jeep Liberty traveling in the opposite direction on the Prince William Parkway, Perok said in a news release.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was separated from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 37-year-old Manassas man, sustained “minor injuries” and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, the release said. 

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Kinlaw David Stephens II, 44, of Gainesville, the release said.

The investigation of the crash continues.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters