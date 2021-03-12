Police: Gainesville man, 44, killed in motorcycle crash on Prince William Parkway

A 44-year-old Gainesville man was killed Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle on Prince William Parkway and struck a vehicle in the oncoming lanes, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were called to the area of Prince William Parkway and Hynson Drive in Manassas at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.
They found that a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling east on the Prince William Parkway, approaching Hynson Drive, when the driver lost control, ran into the center median and then struck a 2016 Jeep Liberty traveling in the opposite direction on the Prince William Parkway, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was separated from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 37-year-old Manassas man, sustained “minor injuries” and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, the release said.
The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Kinlaw David Stephens II, 44, of Gainesville, the release said.
The investigation of the crash continues.
