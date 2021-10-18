Police: Gainesville ice cream shop robbed Sunday night

Prince William County police are looking for a man who robbed the Baskin Robbins in Gainesville Sunday night.
Officers responded to the ice cream shop, at 13801 Heathcote Blvd., at 8:58 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, to investigate after an employee said he was confronted at the front of the business by a man who implied he had a weapon.
During the encounter, the suspect demanded money from the cash register before fleeing through the front door. A police K-9 searched the area unsuccessfully for the suspect, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing, Carr said in a news release.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male, about 30 years old and about 5 feet 3 inches tall in connection with the incident. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a tan-colored baseball-style hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with writing, dark-colored gym-style shorts and black sneakers, Carr said in the news release.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
