Police: Gainesville ice cream shop robbed Sunday night

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

Prince William County police are looking for a man who robbed the Baskin Robbins in Gainesville Sunday night. 

Officers responded to the ice cream shop, at 13801 Heathcote Blvd., at 8:58 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, to investigate after an employee said he was confronted at the front of the business by a man who implied he had a weapon.  

During the encounter, the suspect demanded money from the cash register before fleeing through the front door. A police K-9 searched the area unsuccessfully for the suspect, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman. 

No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing, Carr said in a news release.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male, about 30 years old and about 5 feet 3 inches tall in connection with the incident. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a tan-colored baseball-style hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with writing, dark-colored gym-style shorts and black sneakersCarr said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

 

