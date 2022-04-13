A 57-year-old Front Royal man has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash along U.S. 29 outside Gainesville early Monday afternoon, according Prince William County police.
Officers were called to the crash, located on U.S. 29 just passed Pageland Lane at 12:56 p.m. on Monday, April 11. They arrived to find that a 2007 Ford Mustang had caught fire after striking a tree, according to 1stSgt. Jonathan Perok.
The police investigation revealed the driver was traveling north on U.S. 29 between Pageland Lane and Groveton Road when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled along the gravel shoulder before reentering the roadway and crossing into the southbound lanes. The vehicle then left the roadway a second time before striking a tree and catching fire, Perok said in a news release.
The driver, who police have identified as John Andrew Uber, 57, of Front Royal, died on Tuesday, April 12, as a result of his injuries. No other occupants where in the vehicle, the release said.
Investigators with the Prince William County Police Department’s crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police at 703-792-6500.
