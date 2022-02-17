Police: Freedom High student brought ‘electroshock weapon’ to school

A student at Freedom High School in Woodbridge allegedly brought an “electroshock weapon” to school last week, an investigation by Prince William County police has revealed.
On Friday, Feb. 11, school security personnel located three students in a school restroom. One of them, a 15-year-old girl, was found in possession of an electroshock weapon—commonly known as a taser or stun gun.
A school resource officer investigated the incident and determined that the weapon “was never displayed or part of any active threat,” according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The student will face informal action through the juvenile diversion process, Carr said in a news release.
