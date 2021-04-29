Police: Fourth suspect arrested in fatal shooting of a Baltimore man outside the Manassas Mall

UPDATED: A Woodbridge man wanted in connection with the April 2 fatal shooting outside the Manassas Mall that claimed the life of a Baltimore man was arrested Thursday after turning himself into police.
Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of the 12100 block of Salemtown Drive in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with murder and other felonies on Thursday, April 29, in connection with the fatal shooting of Jahmar Latavern Graves, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Haynes is being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center, according to police.
Graves, 34, was killed in the shooting, and his 22-year-old coworker, who has not been identified, was injured by gunfire.
Graves leaves behind three children, two sons and a daughter, ranging in age from 14 to 2, according to Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham.
Graves and his coworker were visiting Manassas for a roofing job, family members said.
They went out to the mall that Friday night with a third man, who has not been identified. At some point, the three got into an argument with a group of five individuals inside the mall. They later met outside the mall at about 11 p.m. that night, which is when the shootings occurred, according to Prince William County Police.
One suspect fired gunshots before the group got into their vehicle, a black BMW with temporary Virginia tags. A second suspect then fired gunshots from the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot, Newsham said.
Aliquan Gary Gill, 23, and two 17-year-olds -- one male and one female -- were arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Wednesday, April 21.
Gill, of the 3300 block of Wyndale Court, in Woodbridge, turned himself into police and has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the incident.
He is also being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, according to police.
Wednesday, April 21: 3 arrested, 2 still sought in fatal double shooting outside Manassas Mall
Police have arrested a Woodbridge man and two teenagers in connection with the April 2 fatal double shooting outside the Manassas Mall that claimed the life of a Baltimore father of three and left his 22-year-old coworker injured.
Police are still looking for two other men, also of Woodbridge, in connection with the incident, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The suspects were identified on Tuesday, April 20, the same day police held a press conference with the victim’s mother, Cheryl LouAllen, and other relatives to share photos and a video of the five suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting and to ask the public’s help to identify them.
Jahmar Latavern Graves, a 34-year-old father of three, was killed in the shooting, and his 22-year-old colleague, who has not been identified, was injured by gunfire. The two were visiting Manassas to work on a roofing job, family members said. They went out to the mall that Friday night with a third man, according to Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham, who led the April 20 press conference.
At some point the three men got into an argument with a group of five people while still inside the mall, Newsham said.
The two groups were not known to each other before the encounter. At about 11 p.m. that night, the two groups met again in the mall parking lot and gunshots were fired toward the victims.
One suspect fired gunshots before the group got into their vehicle – a black BMW with temporary Virginia tags. A second suspect then fired gunshots from the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot, Newsham said.
Following the press conference, information was received that ultimately led the detectives to the suspects’ identities, Perok said in a press release.
Detectives located and charged two of the suspects -- both 17, one male and one female, both of Woodbridge -- and obtained arrest warrants for two adult suspects.
The adults have been identified as Aliquan Gary Gill, 23, of the 3300 block of Wyndale Court, in Woodbridge, and Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of the 12100 block of Salemtown Drive, also in Woodbridge, Perok said in a news release.
Gill turned himself into police on Wednesday, April 21, while Haynes remains wanted, the release said.
Gill has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the incident. He is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, the release said.
Haynes is wanted on similar charges, including murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release said.
A fifth individual sought by police has been identified, however no charges have been placed at this time, Perok said.
Haynes is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christian Starr Haynes is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.
