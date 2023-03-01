Prince William County police are looking for a man in his teens or early 20s in connection with the armed carjacking Tuesday night of a food delivery man in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the 15200 block of Lodge Terrace, a residential area off Blackburn Road in eastern Woodbridge, at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 after a food delivery man reported that he was sitting in his car after a delivery when he was approached by a man who brandished a weapon and demanded he exit his vehicle, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The victim complied, and the suspect fled the area in his vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle has not been located, Perok said in a news release.
Officers are looking for a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build in connection with the incident.
The suspect was last seen wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a mask. The stolen vehicle is a black 2007 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate number: VZK-5870.
