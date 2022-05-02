Prince William County police located a gun but are still searching for a suspect and a motive in a Sunday morning shooting that left two men injured and disrupted several youth football games happening on the athletic fields behind Benton Middle School in Manassas.
On Monday afternoon, police revealed the ages of the two adult victims and said one suffered life-threatening wounds but is expected to survive. That victim is a 24-year-old man who was assisted by several community members as well as arriving police officers before being flown to an area hospital for treatment, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The second victim is a 33-year-old man who was driven to the hospital before police arrived. The man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Carr said in a news release.
Police have not released either victims' places of residence.
An initial police investigation determined the shooting occurred near the athletic fields at Benton Middle School, 7411 Hoadly Road in Manassas, at about 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.
Several youth flag-football and tackle football games affiliated with 703 United Youth Sports were occurring on the fields when the shots rang out, prompting kids and parents to duck for cover and then run from the fields, according to witness accounts.
A police investigation into the incident has so far determined that the shooting came after two men and an acquaintance, identified as the suspect, got into a verbal disagreement that escalated. At some point, the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking both men, the release said.
Police located a weapon outside the school, which was collected for further processing. They did not say what kind of weapon was found nor where it was located, only that it was discovered by a police K-9 unit canvassing the school grounds.
A police K-9 unit and a Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him. No additional property damage nor injuries were reported, the release said.
Detectives continue to ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact police.
The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, who is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Prince William County police tip line at 703-792-7000 or leave a tip online at www.pwcva.gov/policetip.
