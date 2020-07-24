Prince William County police are investigating the fatal stabbing early Friday of a 28-year-old man who died after a fight in the parking lot of a Woodbridge bar.
Officers arrived at Babylon Café, 3081 Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge, at 2:13 a.m. Friday, July 24, to investigate the stabbing, according to a Prince William County police news release.
They used police-issued trauma kits to render first aid and performed CPR on the victim until rescue personnel arrived at the scene, the release said.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that after closing, a large fight broke out in the parking lot of the business, the release said.
No arrests have been made at this time. The identity of the deceased will be released upon notification of a next-of-kin, the release said.
Detectives with the department's violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the stabbing and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
