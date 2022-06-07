A 15-year-old Freedom High School student was taken to the hospital for treatment Friday, June 3, after he was injured during a fight at school involving at least four students, according to police.
The 15-year-old student was punched and “kicked in the head multiple times” by a 17-year-old male student in a school hallway. The fight was reported to police at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, June 3, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
School personnel tried to intervene to break up the fight, but two other male students, ages 15 and 17, began striking the 15-year-old victim. School personnel eventually separated all four students, Carr said in a news release.
The 15-year-old victim initially received treatment from the school nurse before being transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries later that day, the release said.
During the investigation, officers determined that all parties were known to each other. Police initially sought petitions against the two 17-year-old male students and the 15-year-old male student. But after consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process, the release said.
