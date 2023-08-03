Police announced Thursday that no charges will be filed against an 80-year-old man who shot and killed a 60-year-old family member in March during a domestic dispute in Dale City.
An investigation found no evidence the shooter provoked the fight, according to police.
The decision was made on Aug. 2 after the conclusion of an investigation into the homicide on June 21 and an analysis of the report filed by the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office, which conducted an autopsy, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police spokesperson.
On Sunday, March 5, at 8:53 p.m. officers responded to a domestic shooting at a home located on the 4500 block of Fullerton Road in Dale City.
A police investigation at the time found that the 80-year-old man, who has not been identified, and Frank Adolf Mateo, 60, got into a verbal altercation that resulted in Mateo being shot by the family member once in the upper body, Perok said in a news release.
The 80-year-old man was detained without incident while police administered first aid to Mateo before he was transported to an area hospital. Mateo later died from his injuries, Perok said.
Detectives could find no evidence the altercation was provoked by the 80-year-old man who shot Mateo. Thus the death was ruled to be justified, the release said.
March 6: 80-year-old man fatally shoots 60-year-old family member in Dale City
A 60-year-old Woodbridge man has died after being shot by an 80-year-old family member Sunday night in Dale City, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were called to a home in the 14500 block of Fullerton Road in Woodbridge at 8:53 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 in response to a domestic shooting. Police determined that two family members were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into gunfire.
The victim, Frank Adolf Mateo, 60, of Woodbridge, was shot in the upper body and taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The older man was detained without incident but has not yet been charged in connection with the shooting, Perok said in a news release.
“Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine what led up to the shooting and if charges will be obtained,” the release said.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
