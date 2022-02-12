 Skip to main content
Police evacuate Potomac Mills mall Saturday night in response to 'suspicious device'

  Updated
Potomac Mills mall outdoor view

Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge (file)

 Delia Engstrom

Prince William County police are asking residents to avoid the Potomac Mills mall tonight as they evacuate the area in response to a "suspicious device" found at the mall.

Police were on scene at the mall at about 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and were evacuating the food court as well as adjacent corridors on both sides, according to a witness also at the mall.

Police have not said where the device was found or why it is considered suspicious. Initial reports indicated the item could be a pipe found in a shopping cart, according to police radio traffic.

Police tweeted an announcement about the evacuation at 8:13 p.m., saying: "Officers are on scene investigating a suspicious device that was located at Potomac Mills Mall. The area is currently being evacuated and residents are being asked to avoid the area. A heavy police presence may be expected."

This is a developing news story. Stay with Prince William Times.com for updates.

