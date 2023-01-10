A Prince William County elementary school teacher was arrested Monday in connection with allegations that an 8-year-old boy was struck while in class at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School, according to police.
Officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary, located on Benita Fitzgerald Drive in Dale City, at 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 after a student's family reported that their child was hit by a teacher during class at the school the previous day, Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The victim reported “minor injuries." The school contacted police, the release said.
Following the police investigation, Jovica Thomas Bristol, 38, of Dumfries, a third grade teacher at Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Bristol was released on a court summons, the release said.
