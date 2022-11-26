A Dumfries woman has died after being struck by a minivan along Prince William Parkway in the mid-county area, just south of Yates Ford Road, according to police.
Prince William County police and rescue crews were called to the area of Prince William Parkway and Crooked Knoll Way in Manassas at 6:05 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in response to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
The police investigation found that the pedestrian, identified as Sarah Jane Williams, 35, of Dumfries, was walking “within the middle of the roadway” when she was struck by a 45-year-old Manassas Park man driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Williams was taken to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries. Neither spend nor driver impairment appear to be factors in the crash, Beard said in a news release.
