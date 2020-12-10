Prince William County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting of man in Four Seasons Thursday night, police said.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Secret Grove in Dumfries at 7:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. An individual was shot and transported to an area hospital, police said in a news release.
No officers were injured in the incident. There is no active threat to the community, police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
More information will be released when available, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.