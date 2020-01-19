A 23-year-old Dumfries man died Sunday from injuries he sustained when he was struck by a pickup truck in Triangle Wednesday night.
The victim, Giovanni Crystalgo Caballeros, 23, of Dumfries, died in the hospital on Sunday, Jan. 19, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Caballeros was walking along U.S. 1 when he was struck near Quantico Gateway Drive in Triangle, Perok said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2010 Explorer Sport-Trac was traveling northbound on U.S. 1, just past the intersection with Quantico Gateway Drive, when the vehicle struck the victim, the news release said.
The victim “was walking within the roadway on [U.S. 1] and not the designated sidewalk available,” the release said.
The striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver, a 54-year-old Manassas man, was not injured.
Speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision, the release said.
