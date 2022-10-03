No one was injured but police are investigating two weekend shootings, including one that took place inside a Dumfries apartment occupied by five children under the age of 6, according to Prince William County police.
The first incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12:59 a.m. in the Townsquare at Dumfries apartments in the 3900 block of Townsquare Court.
Police responded to reported gunfire and arrived to find that an adult male occupant of the apartments got into an argument with a 27-year-old female family member and fired “multiple shots” into a hallway wall inside the apartment, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Five children, ages 11 months to 5 years, were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred. The children and another woman left the apartment shortly after the shots were fired, Perok said in a news release.
Following the investigation, Marcus Maleek Dandridge, 27, a resident of the apartment, was arrested and charged with five counts of child neglect, one count of shooting in an occupied dwelling, one count of reckless handling of a firearm and one count of brandishing in connection with the incident, the release said.
Dandridge’s bond status was not immediately available Monday morning.
In the second incident, officers responded to the Stonington area of Manassas at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, in response to a report of gunshots fired near Saint Croix Lane and Trinidad Court.
The investigation revealed an unknown male suspect, possibly in his late teens, had a brief interaction with a person at a home on Saint Croix Lane over a missing phone, Perok said in a news release.
The suspect retrieved a gun from his waistband and fired a round into the air before walking away. While officers were investigating, an individual matching the description of the suspect was seen but fled on foot. The suspect was not located and was described only as wearing a blue sweatshirt and black jeans, the release said.
