An argument between two roommates ended in gunfire near a Dumfries gas station Saturday afternoon, leading to a 43-year-old man's death and the shooter’s arrest.
Police responded at 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, to the 12700 block of Richmond Highway, near the Valero gas station at the intersection at Va. 234, in response to a shooting. They arrived to find that the victim, identified as Derrick Lanell Jordan, 43, had been shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Jordan was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Perok said in a news release.
The alleged shooter, identified as Brandon Harry Edwards, 34, of 3700 block of Port Hope Point, in Dumfries, fled from the scene but later contacted the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. and turned himself in, the release said.
Police determined the victim, Jordan, and Edwards, the alleged shooter, are roommates. The two lived in the Port-of-Dumfries subdivision off Graham Park Road in Dumfries, the release said.
Edwards has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident and remained in custody in Washington, D.C. as of Sunday morning, the release said.
The fatal shooting is the 17th homicide to happen in Prince William County since Jan. 1, Perok said.
